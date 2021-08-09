A quality education is priceless. Lessons learned in the classroom are vital to students’ long-term success, serving as a foundation as young adults transition from the role of student to professional.
An academic résumé is a great vehicle for young people to illustrate how well-rounded their educational experiences have been. Such résumés also give college admissions departments a snapshot of students’ accomplishments, hobbies and extracurricular activities. In fact, the National Society of High School Scholars says there are certain criteria that colleges and trade schools look for in students — and things graduate schools may look for in university students who hope to do postgraduate work. Recognizing these attributes can help students better prioritize their time as they look to build strong résumés.
• Grade point average: The NSHSS says some colleges will recalculate students’ GPAs based only on core subjects, such as math, language arts, social studies, science, and foreign languages. It is essential to do well in these core subjects.
• Advanced placement classes: Many schools weigh honors or AP classes more heavily toward GPA or acceptance requirements due to their rigor. AP courses often translate directly into college credits, which can make them even more valuable to high school students.
• Extracurricular activities: Schools and even future employers look at more than just test scores and GPAs. In a competitive admissions climate, colleges will weigh the entire picture of a student. Someone who was heavily involved in sports, clubs and peer-run groups like scouting organizations may find that such participation is what sets them apart from other applicants. Pick extracurricular activities that align with passions rather than just ones that will look good on a résumé. According to Christine Chu, a premier college counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting company, students who demonstrate grit, authenticity and integrity stand out.
• Well-crafted essay writing: Essays give students an opportunity to tell their unique stories in ways a résumé cannot. An essay should be highly personal and thoughtful, and also present students as a real person. Students should write essays even when they are optional, as the essay can be a window into what makes applicants tick. It is important for students to continually hone their essay-writing skills, which they can ultimately utilize to make a strong impression with university admissions departments.
• Depth, not breadth, of experience: Students should focus their passions on a few select activities over widespread participation in many different ones. Activities that carry over into academic focus and a future major may be especially valuable.
It’s never too early for students to start building their school résumés. Achievements in and out of the classroom can lay the groundwork for both short- and long-term success.