Residents of both Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 have questioned how a proposed reorganization would change property taxes.
In the reorganization plan, the two districts gave a breakdown of tax revenue and how that is collected.
"The estimated mill rates for Williston Basin School District #007 on the effective date of reorganization is based upon the best available data regarding taxable valuations, anticipated budget needs, and North Dakota School Finance Laws in effect at the time the plan was developed," officials wrote. "Actual tax levies for the operation of Williston Basin School District 007 will be determined during the budget development process and approved by the newly elected school board."
$118,542,060 - District 1 taxable valuation
$130,035,969 - District 8 taxable valuation
$26,941.38 - District 1 taxable valuation per student
$161,135.03 - District 8 taxable valuation per student
126.36 - District 1 2019 total mill levy
83.54 - District 8 2019 total mill levy
$14,979,974.70 - District 1 2019 total tax revenue
$10,863,479.69 - District 1 2019 total tax revenue
$228,808,852 - Reorganized district taxable valuation
$45,570.37 - Reorganized district taxable valuation
114.69/95 - Reorganized district total mill levy (Residents of the former District 1 will have an additional 19.69 mills based on the valuation of the former district.)
$24,070,934.10 - Reorganized district 2021 total tax revenue