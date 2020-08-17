Schools around the county are starting back up, some as early as this week.

Here’s a rundown of when each school will be opening and where parents can find information about each district’s COVID-19 policies.

Public schools

Williston Public School District No. 1: First day will be Aug. 27. Restart plan available online at willistonschools.org

Nesson Public School District No. 2: First day will be Aug. 20. Restart plan available online at www.ray.k12.nd.us/

Eight Mile Public School District No. 6: First day will be Aug. 18. Restart plan available online at trenton.k12.nd.us.

Williams County Public School District No. 8: First day will be Aug. 19. Restart plan available online at district8nd.com

Tioga Public School District No. 15: First day will be Aug. 20. Restart plan available online at tioga.k12.nd.us.

Grenora Public School District No. 99: First day will be Aug. 19. Restart plan available online at grenorapublicschool.org

Private schools

Williston Trinity Christian School: First day will be Aug. 25.

St. Joseph Catholic School: First day will be Aug. 27.

