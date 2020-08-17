Schools around the county are starting back up, some as early as this week.
Here’s a rundown of when each school will be opening and where parents can find information about each district’s COVID-19 policies.
Public schools
Williston Public School District No. 1: First day will be Aug. 27. Restart plan available online at willistonschools.org
Nesson Public School District No. 2: First day will be Aug. 20. Restart plan available online at www.ray.k12.nd.us/
Eight Mile Public School District No. 6: First day will be Aug. 18. Restart plan available online at trenton.k12.nd.us.
Williams County Public School District No. 8: First day will be Aug. 19. Restart plan available online at district8nd.com
Tioga Public School District No. 15: First day will be Aug. 20. Restart plan available online at tioga.k12.nd.us.
Grenora Public School District No. 99: First day will be Aug. 19. Restart plan available online at grenorapublicschool.org
Private schools
Williston Trinity Christian School: First day will be Aug. 25.
St. Joseph Catholic School: First day will be Aug. 27.