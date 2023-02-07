In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on public schools, some potential education alternatives are getting a hearing in the North Dakota Legislature, where many ideas – such as tax credits for nonpublic school tuition – have been unsuccessful for years.

One measure, HB1532, would provide $24 million to the Department of Public Instruction to defray tuition costs for students in nonpublic schools. A second, SB2369, provides a credit against the school property tax bill on a family’s primary residence, if the family is educating one or more children at home or sending them to a nonpublic school. The credit could equal what a family pays in school property taxes, although it would not apply to any property tax that is dedicated to paying off school bonds.



Tags

Load comments