In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on public schools, some potential education alternatives are getting a hearing in the North Dakota Legislature, where many ideas – such as tax credits for nonpublic school tuition – have been unsuccessful for years.
One measure, HB1532, would provide $24 million to the Department of Public Instruction to defray tuition costs for students in nonpublic schools. A second, SB2369, provides a credit against the school property tax bill on a family’s primary residence, if the family is educating one or more children at home or sending them to a nonpublic school. The credit could equal what a family pays in school property taxes, although it would not apply to any property tax that is dedicated to paying off school bonds.
Both measures got their first legislative hearings on Wednesday. HB1532 is sponsored by Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, while SB2369 is sponsored by Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
To receive a tuition credit under HB1532, a student’s parent or guardian would have to apply to NDDPI, attesting that the student was attending a qualified nonpublic school. (Unlike SB2369, families who educate their children at home would not qualify for the program.)
State payments would go to the student’s nonpublic school, to be credited against the student’s tuition costs. Benefits would range from 15 to 30 percent of the state’s annual per-student funding amount for public schools, which is now $10,237 per student. Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed budget seeks to raise that sum to $10,646 per student in 2023-24, and to $10,965 during the 2024-25 school year.
Given the current state aid payment, a family with a student in nonpublic school could be eligible for a tuition offset of $3,071 annually.
More than 180 people submitted written testimony on the Legislature’s website in favor of HB1532, and 13 turned up to testify in person at Wednesday’s hearing. Representatives of public schools, teachers and administrators, arguing that public taxpayer money should not go to nonpublic schools, offered vehement opposition.
HB1532 is being handled by the House Education Committee, while the Senate Education Committee is reviewing SB2369. Both committees will decide later whether to recommend that the bills be approved or defeated.