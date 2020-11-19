Hess Corporation will partner with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation to offer eight scholarships to high school seniors who are current members of either 4H or FFA and are pursuing secondary education or training in a career related to or in support of the oil and gas industry.
This program will include three $10,000 scholarships and five $2,000 scholarships for a total of $40,000 being given to North Dakota students.
Aligning with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation’s mission of enhancing and supporting the work of the North Dakota State Fair, Hess has focused these scholarships on those students who participate and exhibit at the North Dakota State Fair through their 4H and FFA groups. Both 4H and FFA teach and reward civic engagement, responsibility, and leadership while supporting their communities and their state through agriculture and education.
The scholarship is now open to applications and will close on March 15. Applicants can find more information at www.ndstatefairfoundation.com/scholarships/.