Sherri Heser, the current business manager in Williams County Public School District No. 8 has accepted the business manager position for Williston Basin School District 007.
Heser has 35 years of experience in school business and finance, and has been business manager for multiple school districts throughout her career,
She has been the business manager for District 8 since 2014. Before that, Heser worked as business manager and director of finance for school districts in Montana.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the patrons of District 7," Heser said. "We have been given an opportunity to enhance all that is good in District No. 1 and District No. 8 for the students and taxpayers of Williston Basin School District No. 007. I take that responsibility very seriously and will do my utmost to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollar."
Christ Jundt, president of the District 8 and District 7 boards, said he was pleased with the decision.
“Williston Basin School District #7 is excited to have Sherri Heser joining our team as the business manager of the new district," Jundt said. "Sherri brings extensive business manager experience to the new district. She is a fiscal conservative that is always mindful of how the district is spending taxpayer dollars. I look forward to working with Sherri as we embark on this new journey in education in Williston. I have no doubt she will do an excellent job for all stakeholders!”