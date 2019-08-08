Williston has lost two physicians and a school board member.
Dr. Theresa Hegge, who was a plastic surgeon at CHI St. Alexius in Williston and a member of the school board for Williston Public School District No. 1, has resigned from the board. She and her husband, Dr. Ryan Hegge, who was a radiologist at CHI St. Alexius in Williston, accepted jobs with Sanford in Bismarck.
Hegge’s last meeting with the school board was a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The board has put out an application form for people interested in applying to fill the position. That form and the supporting documents must be returned to the district office by Aug. 15. Hegge ran for school board in June 2018 and was one of three elected that year.
She attended Williston State College and then completed her bachelor’s degree at North Dakota State University. She attended medical school at the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and finished a joint MD and Masters in Public Health degree at the UND-School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
She did a residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Health Science in Plastic Reconstructive and Hand Surgery. She finished her board certification with the American Society of Plastic Surgery in 2016.
After the Aug. 15 application deadline, the school board will narrow the field down to three and choose a candidate to fill the vacancy.