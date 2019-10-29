Now in its third year, the Fall Health and Wellness Fair returned to the Williston State College campus last Thursday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Teton Lounge.
Free and open to WSC faculty, staff, and students, the fair included a variety of health-related services and offered participants the chance to enjoy healthy snacks, decorate their own reusable shopping bag, and win prizes.
“The fair started in 2017 and continues to grow every year,” explained Caitlin Pallai, Health and Wellness Coordinator. “It’s the perfect forum to offer a variety of services in one place that benefit the entire WSC community.”
Popular services with both personnel and students included flu shots offered by G&G Pharmacy and 5-minute hand massages by WSC Massage Therapy students.
Returning fair attendees included the WSC Student Nursing Organization, WSC’s Active Minds, Williston Parks and Recreation District, CHI St. Alexius Health – Williston, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.