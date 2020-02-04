Grenora Public School announced one of their students as winner of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest.
The winner and 2020 Grenora High School Champion is Naomi Njos, who is currently a senior. Njos will advance to the state contest on Feb. 24 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center in Bismarck, where she will compete with others across the state for title of North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud Champion.
Each of the state-level champions will receive $200 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC, where they will compete for the national championship in April.
The state champion’s school will be awarded $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program presented in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation.
The yearly competition encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.
Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition, and ultimately to the National Finals in Washington, DC.
Since its inception in 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3.8 million students and 60,000 teachers in 16,000 schools in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.