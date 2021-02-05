A North Dakota Department of Agriculture grant will help Williams County Public School District No. 8 students learn more about where their food comes from.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that more than $71,000 in grants have been awarded for five large-project orchard and gardens.
District 8 got a grant of $5,205 to provide an orchard which will be utilized for education by the FFA and 4-H groups, as well as providing fruit for school meals and those in need.
District 8 Superintendent David Goetz said the project came about thanks to a parent, who helped put together the grant proposal. The 28x28 orchard will be located adjacent to Missouri Ridge School, and will used by the students to learn about where their food comes from and how it is grown.
"The intent behind it is to build an orchard to help teach kids about the different pieces of life, really." Goetz told the Williston Herald. "We do have a garden out there and outdoor classes as well, so this fit perfectly right in the mix with everything else that's there."
Goetz said a planning meeting has already been held, and once supplies and materials are ordered the school hopes to get the orchard up and running by spring. The orchard will primarily be used to grow fruit, which will be integrated into the school's lunch. Goetz added that programs like this are vital to helping kids understand the work that goes into the food they eat.
"This is a life skill," he explained. "It teaches kids that our groceries don't just come from the store; it teaches them it comes from plants, it comes from farms, and it really teaches them respect for our farmers."
The grant money can be used for plants, trees, planting supplies, soil amendments, irrigation and fencing supplies, but cannot be used to purchase land, permanent structures or for capital expenditures. The project will help students learn about agriculture while providing fresh produce to be used in the school's lunchrooms.
“The North Dakota Community Orchard Project provides educational opportunities and fosters community spirit by bringing people together to plant and tend these orchards and gardens,” Goehring said in a news release announcing the grants. “The fruits and vegetables produced will benefit communities, schools and those in need.”
Other grants were awarded to:
Dakota College at Bottineau: $19,495 to provide an orchard to utilize as hands-on learning for horticulture classes and other students
City of Garrison: $20,000 to provide an orchard to educate ag and FFA students
Tuttle Rural Innovation Center: $17,630 to provide an orchard to use for education for schools and the community and to provide fruit for senior meals and community members.
City of Hazen: $8,802 to provide an orchard to be used as an outdoor classroom for the middle and high school and to provide fruit for the school and senior citizens.