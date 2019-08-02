Exactly four months after two Williams County school districts met with state officials in Bismarck, Gov. Doug Burgum will meet with representatives of every county district.
Burgum, along with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and state and local officials will meet with representatives from all six districts on Aug. 12 in Williston.
The meeting comes as districts countywide prepare for more enrollment increases, and two try to determine how to handle more students without being able to build new schools.
Two attempts by Williston Public School District No. 1 to pass a $60 million bond issue failed to secure the 60 percent supermajority needed to pass this year, most recently in April. In May, an effort to pass an $89 million bond in Williams County Public School District No. 8 also fell short.
The goal of the meeting is to find out areas where the districts can better collaborate.
That differs from the goal of a meeting in Bismarck in April. At that meeting, the state Board of Public Education asked District 1 and District 8 about how they worked together.
In April, representatives from both districts said part of the problem was that the state doesn’t offer school districts any assistance to build or renovate schools. The biennial legislative session ended earlier this year without much change to that.
Two changes to the way the state funds schools were made this year, though. Starting with the 2019-20 school year, the state is changing the schedule for school funding, meaning districts that are growing will get more money. Districts can also now hold on to some of the money from the Gross Production Tax on oil and gas and use that to pay off existing debt.
Ben Schafer, superintendent of Nesson Public School District No. 2 in Ray, said he was looking forward to the meeting.
“Any time you are able to get districts to sit down and share ideas, I believe it supports positive outcomes,” he said.
Jeffrey Thake, superintendent for District 1, said he thought collaboration could help students throughout the county.
“I hope we can collaboratively find solutions to our rapid growth that accommodates every child who walks through our doors,” he said. “We have an obligation to provide the most safe, innovative, and caring learning environment for all of our students.”