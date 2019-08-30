Going on a quest to improve education

Near the end of a class period on a sunny Friday afternoon, Tammy Bakken had a question for her sixth-grade class.
The teacher at Bakken Elementary had seen one of the students out of his chair and not on task. She wanted to know if any of the other students on his team wanted to protect him.
One did and one didn't, and, with that, the screen in the front of the classroom showed a new photo, one of a shield.
The student wasn't in any danger — not physically, anyway. But Bakken is one of the first teacher in the district to use Classcraft, a web-based app that turns lessons into RPG-style quests.
Students have the chance to develop their own character, and can pick from three classes — Warrior, Mage and Healer. Like most RPGs, each class has advantages and disadvantages. Warriors are stronger, but healers can help other members of the party recover from damage, for example.
The ability to personalize the characters and, as the year progresses, to develop them and earn rewards, holds students' attention, Bakken said.
"The kids get really involved, and that is the best part," she said.
The program was developed by a teacher and got popular. Teachers can break lessons into quests where students have to complete tasks — reading quietly for a period of time at the start of reading class can earn a bonus, for example.
Leon Walter, the chief technology officer for Williston Public School District No. 1, said its origin is one of the things that makes it so interesting.
"It's one of the few apps out there that was actually developed by an educator," Walter said.
Bakken was one of several teachers in the district who started using Classcraft a few years ago. This year, the district reached an agreement with Classcraft to roll out the program districtwide.
Classcraft ties in with programs teachers are already using, including Google Classroom. It also allows parents to check in on students' progress from home.
In fact, teachers and parents can arrange it so parents can award points for work students do at home.
It isn't just for academic work, either.
Lesley Allan, district library coordinator, said she plans to launch a digital citizenship program that will use Classcraft to teach students about staying safe online. She hopes it will help spark student interest in the library more generally.
"It's one way to keep interest," she said.
Classcraft is one of several software programs the district purchased recently. The rollout is part of the broader effort to implement personalized, 21st-century education for students at every level.
The students in Bakken's classroom are excited to take part in the quests.
"I think it's really cool," Michaelyn Egan said. "You can cooperate with people. And there's a message box where you can talk to your teachers."