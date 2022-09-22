It’s that time of the year again, the Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts will be having their annual recruitment event. The group will be visiting local elementary schools to speak at assemblies and have classroom and lunchroom chats with kindergarten through fifth grade girls to share what being a Girl Scout is all about.
“When we talk with the children in the schools, we will be highlighting activities that involve the Girl Scouts such as the summer camps and the different badges that can be earned, teaching them to shine on their own and be community support as they succeed. It's not just all about the cookies, it’s so much more, “ Dakota Horizons Girl Scout Director Carrie Veitz said.
There will be two opportunities to sign up to be a Girl Scout at the Bakken Elementary School, Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Older Girl Scouts will come to these recruitment events to help put on a slime event for the children to participate in and to promote fellowship with other recruits. This will give adults an opportunity to chat with troop leaders and service managers about how their girls can join and to learn about volunteer opportunities.
Veitz said that all the positions within Girl Scouts are run by volunteers and the organization is always looking for people to help out.
“We have approximately 200 members in Williams County. That number includes Girl Scout members and adult volunteers," Girl Scout Director of Communication Bailey Brooker said.
Brooker said that the first Girl Scouts troop was created in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia so this year marks their 110th anniversary. In 1912, North Dakota saw its first troop in Minot and it then spread throughout the state.