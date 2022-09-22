Girl Scouts -recruitment poster
Dakota Horizons Girls Scouts

It’s that time of the year again, the Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts will be having their annual recruitment event.  The group will be visiting local elementary schools to speak at assemblies and have classroom and lunchroom chats with kindergarten through fifth grade girls to share what being a Girl Scout is all about. 

“When we talk with the children in the schools, we will be highlighting activities that involve the Girl Scouts such as the summer camps and the different badges that can be earned, teaching them to shine on their own and be community support as they succeed. It's not just all about the cookies, it’s so much more, “ Dakota Horizons Girl Scout Director Carrie Veitz said.



