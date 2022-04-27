Purchase Access

Garden Valley & Round Prairie schools are still without power, and so will not have school tomorrow, Thursday, April 28th.

The 1st and 2nd grade concert at Garden Valley Elementary tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, will also be canceled.

It will be rescheduled, and the information will be posted when available. 



