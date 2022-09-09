drama

Eric Rooke, center, Director of Williston High School’s drama department, reacts to receiving more than $40,000 from the Williston Community Builders as a donation to the department in 2020. 

 Mitch Melberg | Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Williston Basin School District #7 is honored to announce that the Williston High School Drama Club has been granted the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical.

The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International held a Frozen: Love is an Open Door competition this past summer to award one high school in each state the exclusive rights to present Disney’s Frozen in the coming school year.



Load comments