Williston Basin School District #7 is honored to announce that the Williston High School Drama Club has been granted the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical.
The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International held a Frozen: Love is an Open Door competition this past summer to award one high school in each state the exclusive rights to present Disney’s Frozen in the coming school year.
“We saw the competition online and thought this would be an amazing opportunity for our school, students, and community,” said Eric Rooke, advisor for the drama department.
The competition asked applicants to explain how they would use the production to include everyone in their program, including underserved groups, and to support an inclusive and diverse theater program.
“Theater is about including all students and collaborating with everyone, which is what we do, so we thought we would be great candidates,” explained Rooke.
On Friday, Mr. Rooke learned that Williston High School was selected as the candidate for North Dakota.
“It is truly an honor to be selected as one of 51 total performances nationwide!” exclaimed Rooke.
Dr. Richard H. Faidley, Superintendent, commented, "I am extremely proud of our drama program and their focus on inclusivity in their productions. I look forward to the performance and am excited to bring my entire family to the show. Theater brings the entire community together and provides enjoyment to so many."
The shows will take place May 4-7, 2023, at the Williston High School theater.