Dr. Richard Faidley

One in six youth between the ages of 6-17 have a mental health condition. Out of those, only half receive mental health services. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavior problems, anxiety and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children. Further, if those go undiagnosed or untreated, these disorders can lead to high rates of school dropout, unemployment, substance use, arrest, incarceration and early death.

Many may feel that mental illness is something that is best left to be dealt with at home, but the reality is that school plays an important role in helping to identify and provide resources not only to the student, but to their families.



