One in six youth between the ages of 6-17 have a mental health condition. Out of those, only half receive mental health services. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavior problems, anxiety and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children. Further, if those go undiagnosed or untreated, these disorders can lead to high rates of school dropout, unemployment, substance use, arrest, incarceration and early death.
Many may feel that mental illness is something that is best left to be dealt with at home, but the reality is that school plays an important role in helping to identify and provide resources not only to the student, but to their families.
At Williston Basin School District #7, we have taken several steps to help. Our district received the Williams County Behavioral Health Grant to ensure all students can get help if they want to. In our district we have counselors at each of our schools, a crisis group and we have partnered with the ConnectUs Therapy Group Program. The group is designed to foster healthy emotion regulation skills and is based off of the evidenced based treatment program SPARCS (Structured Psychotherapy for Adolescents Responding to Chronic Stress). The purpose of the group is to offer services in a supportive environment to help students develop and enhance their emotional regulation skills.
The core skills include: mindfulness (cultivating awareness), coping more effectively in the moment (distract and self-soothe), problem-solving, communication and connecting with others. Examples of behavioral and/or mental health concerns that may be appropriate for this group include anxiety, depression, trauma, adjustment or transitional issues.
A child who qualifies for the group may be on an IEP, 504 or no plan at all. Referrals for the group will come from ConnectUs Staff as well as the district, as the purpose of hosting the group in the school setting is to decrease the barriers to accessing services in the community. ConnectUs staff is willing to participate in team meetings or consult with the staff/team to assess a student for the appropriateness of the group.
These are just some of the examples of how we as a school district are working to provide resources for our students who are struggling with mental illness, but we can’t do this alone. Receiving support from our local community, families, our local government and other mental health professionals in our area will help to change not only the lives of our students, but all those in our community.