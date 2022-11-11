Dr. Richard Faidley

I saw a video the other day of Michael J. Fox reuniting with his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd. Seeing the two of them on stage instantly took me back to 1985, when their movie debuted. For a moment, I was lost in nostalgia, reliving some of the iconic scenes from that classic film. As I reminisced, I thought about how that movie took a look into the past, and thinking about it left me in awe of how things have changed so much over the years. It also left me wondering about our future, and more specifically, the future of our school district.

What does the future of Williston Basin School District #7 look like?



