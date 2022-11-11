I saw a video the other day of Michael J. Fox reuniting with his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd. Seeing the two of them on stage instantly took me back to 1985, when their movie debuted. For a moment, I was lost in nostalgia, reliving some of the iconic scenes from that classic film. As I reminisced, I thought about how that movie took a look into the past, and thinking about it left me in awe of how things have changed so much over the years. It also left me wondering about our future, and more specifically, the future of our school district.
What does the future of Williston Basin School District #7 look like?
When I dream of the future of this district, I see us providing early learning and literacy opportunities to preschool aged children in our community. Building facilities that modernize and provide us the capabilities to become more efficient in the realization of our education. I dream of providing transportation to all students in our District. Most importantly, the future I dream of produces graduates who are college, career and life ready by offering enhancements to our academic subjects through community partnerships and relevant career clusters.
We are working hard to turn these dreams into reality, and recently, our district put work into shaping some guidelines for what our future could look like, passing both a five-year Strategic Plan and Long-Range Facilities Plan in the 2021-22 school year. These documents identify areas that need improvement, such as providing updated facilities, smaller class sizes, and bringing innovation to all of our classrooms. We have created the portrait of a graduate, which guides the education we provide, starting with kindergarten.
Shaping the future of our local public education system is important, and not just for those that have students attending school. The state of the local public education system can either hinder or enhance how the local economy grows. As the City of Williston and Williams County make plans to grow by bringing in new industries and businesses, public education is at the center of this conversation. Providing robust educational opportunities and academic experiences will bring new families, industries and businesses into the Williston area, which will in turn enhance our workforce and create well-educated citizens, ready for college, career and life.
As we look to the future of Williston Basin School District #7, one thing is certain — it is going to take the support of our school officials, city and county officials and our community residents to embrace change and help create a public school district that Williston can be proud of.
Looking forward to the future of our community, please join me in a journey that will honor our community’s past, and embrace the future that we will create together.