Dr. Richard Faidley

Walt Disney’s nephew Roy E. Disney once said: “When your values are clear to you, making decisions becomes easier”. We have been talking about values throughout the school district this month. During an administrative cabinet meeting, we discussed how we valued our families and the time we get to spend with them. Administrators have shared how they value the relationships they have built with their colleagues. Discussing these values help us understand who we are, and where we want to go with our personal and professional lives.

It is true that the value we place on something helps us to identify direction and clarity with the decisions we make, and so now we ask, Williston, what do you value? Asking the Williston Community what they value will provide robust information for the School Board and Administration to review as future decisions are considered. We recently released a community input survey that is aimed at capturing community perspectives. We are looking forward to analyzing these results, which will in turn help us make decisions that will not only provide the best educational experience we can offer, but will also align with what our community values. If you have not had the opportunity to complete this survey, I am requesting that you include your voice by completing this survey. The survey will close on December 22nd.



