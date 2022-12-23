Walt Disney’s nephew Roy E. Disney once said: “When your values are clear to you, making decisions becomes easier”. We have been talking about values throughout the school district this month. During an administrative cabinet meeting, we discussed how we valued our families and the time we get to spend with them. Administrators have shared how they value the relationships they have built with their colleagues. Discussing these values help us understand who we are, and where we want to go with our personal and professional lives.
It is true that the value we place on something helps us to identify direction and clarity with the decisions we make, and so now we ask, Williston, what do you value? Asking the Williston Community what they value will provide robust information for the School Board and Administration to review as future decisions are considered. We recently released a community input survey that is aimed at capturing community perspectives. We are looking forward to analyzing these results, which will in turn help us make decisions that will not only provide the best educational experience we can offer, but will also align with what our community values. If you have not had the opportunity to complete this survey, I am requesting that you include your voice by completing this survey. The survey will close on December 22nd.
With the first semester of the school year coming to a close, our buildings are filled with joy and excitement as holiday concerts and programs are taking place (which I invite all of you to attend). Our middle and high school students are anxiously awaiting the break from classes and time with friends outside of school. Even our littlest of learners eagerly count down to the holiday break while they envision visits with relatives, and read stories about snowmen and holiday cheer. As 2022 comes to an end, I wish you all a happy Holiday Season. I look forward to hearing about what you value as we work together to develop our plans for the future. May the joys of the Winter Holiday Season bring blessings to your family and to the entire Williston community.