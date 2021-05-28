The Advisory Committee of the Frank & M. Esther Wenstrom Foundation chose the following students as recipients of scholarship awards to be used in the 2021-2022 school year:
Anna Irion
Caleb Babcock
Danika Knox
Edens Dumervil
Erik Bristow
Gage Wells
Grace Ramberg
Hannah Johnson
Jessica Willis
Jonathan Babcock
Kaitlyn Rehak
Karter Mack
Kenzie Edland
Luca Beretta
Maari Dolan
Mercedes Jorgenson
Nathaniel Baligad
Parker Rehak
Samantha Ledahl
Cole Haskins
In 1998 M. Esther Wenstrom and the American State Bank & Trust Company created the Frank A. Wenstrom and M. Esther Wenstrom Foundation for the benefit of certain students and charitable organizations.
Frank Wenstrom was a Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota in 1963-64, a former State Senator from District One, elected President of the North Dakota Constitutional Convention in 1971-72, and long-time Williston businessman who passed away on May 12, 1997. He was honored by the creation of the Frank A. Wenstrom Library at University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota for Student Research of State Government and received an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from the University of North Dakota. Esther Wenstrom died in January 2002.
The foundation was granted tax-exempt status and funded with an undisclosed amount of property, the income of which will be distributed to chosen graduates from high schools in Williams County or from Carrington High School, who are attending Williston State College, the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks, or to charitable organizations from the Williston, North Dakota community that can apply for grants to fund or assist in worthwhile charitable projects.
The Wenstroms were married in Carrington in 1938 and moved to Williston shortly thereafter and made it their permanent residence. While they had no children, the Wenstroms have always been interested in education and youth. This Foundation and the endowment fund will serve to carry on this interest long after the principals are gone. The American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston, North Dakota serves as the trustee of the Foundation. The members of the advisory committee are John MacMaster, Marilyn McGinley, and Nancy Hoffelt.