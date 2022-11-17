Sugar booth

Adley Jacobs, Zayla Meyers, Gabe Breckenridge and Weston Rhodes learn about sugar

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Fourth grade students from the area gathered at the Raymond Center Thursday for a field trip — Special Assignment Pizza. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and NDSU Williston Research Extension Center organized the event so students could learn about the impacts of local agricultural, using a familiar food to drive the point home -pizza.

The hope was for students to walk away understanding where their food comes from before it reaches a grocery store or their lunch tray.

Mystery Booth

Justice Milton and Ryan Clinenbeare guess the mystery vegetable


