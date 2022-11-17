Fourth grade students from the area gathered at the Raymond Center Thursday for a field trip — Special Assignment Pizza. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and NDSU Williston Research Extension Center organized the event so students could learn about the impacts of local agricultural, using a familiar food to drive the point home -pizza.
The hope was for students to walk away understanding where their food comes from before it reaches a grocery store or their lunch tray.
“We just want them to learn that their pizza comes from beyond the grocery store,” Chamber President Anna Nelson said.
The classes received a presentation before groups of 15 students rotated in 10-minute intervals learning about wheat, oil, sugars, vegetables, dairy, meat and nutrition. Every interactive booth highlighted a product produced in North Dakota.
“They all eat pizza, love pizza. A lot of my kids aren’t from here originally, so it was kind of cool for them to see things do grow around us and it’s not just a city,” Wilkinson Elementary teacher Emily Braun said.
At the wheat booth, students learned how the crop is used to make flour. The vegetable oil booth showed that little seeds of canola and and kernels of corn make up the oil, to much surprise from the students. Many other booths highlighted the ingredients that make up most people’s favorite kind of pie... a pizza pie. The students were even able to enjoy a slice of pizza after learning about each ingredient that goes into making it.
Halfway through the displays, the kids were able to play a game where they reached into various enclosed totes and guessed the vegetable they were feeling with their hands. Writing their guesses down, the kids handed their answers to their teacher.
Heidi Olson, who is on the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, brought forward the suggestion to bring back Special Assignment Pizza for the kids to experience. She wanted to give kids the opportunity to talk to people who are connected to agriculture and ask them questions about North Dakota production.
“We’ve done it for years with the Farm Bureau. They’re the ones that came up with Special Assignment Pizza and started it 20 years ago,” Arnegard farmer Kirk Olson said.