WILLISTON — Started Fall 2016 by Student Life Coordinator, Karissa Kjos, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) begins its fourth installment on Sunday, Aug. 25 and runs until Friday, Aug. 30.
The week-long celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties by guiding new Tetons through orientation programs and daily social events to encourage students to meet their peers. During this week, classes after 4 p.m. and online begin on Monday, Aug. 26 followed by the first full day of class on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
“This week can be overwhelming for students, so we offer a variety of events for them to start getting connected to WSC and to their classmates,” explained Kjos. “I have seen lifelong friendships form during this week! WOW is also fun for returning sophomores as they get to see friends who they may have not seen or talked to much throughout the summer.”
Many student favorite events are returning including the Welcome BBQ, a Pool Party at the Williston ARC, and an outdoor movie. Other fun activities include Popsicles and Professors, Bonfire & S’mores, and Stuff an Emoji Slipper or WSC Pillow.
In addition to social events, Teton WOW includes Convocation, various academic-related orientation sessions, and a Campus and Community Expo where students can learn about how to be involved in the WSC and Williston communities.
Though most Teton WOW events are not open to the public, WSC welcomes the community to attend the last Summer Nights on Main event of the summer on Thursday, August 29.
“Once again, WSC and the WSC Foundation are sponsoring the last Summer Nights so don’t forget to sport your Teton gear and join us for Teton Pride night downtown!” exclaimed Kjos.
WSC encourages the community to save the date for two upcoming WSC Foundation events: Dueling Pianos on Saturday, Sept. 14 and the third annual Alumni Week, Sept. 16-20.
For more information on Teton WOW, please contact Karissa Kjos at 701.774.4213 or karissa.kjos@willistonstate.edu.
You may also visit www.willistonstate.edu, call 701.774.4200, or stop by 1410 University Avenue, Williston, ND.