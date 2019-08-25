You don’t need a special car or magic phone booth, all you need is a to visit Fort Union Trading Post to take a trip back through time.
One of the most significant sites during the the fur-trade era of the late 1800s, Fort Union’s has been an important part of history for the area for 200 years. The site’s Living History Weekend is a chance for the public to step back into that era and experience what life was like for those living and working at the fort.
“Living History Weekend is a time where people can come out to Fort Union and they can essentially see the fort looking more so like it would have looked in the 1800s when it was active.” Park Ranger Lisa Sanden told the Williston Herald.
One of the most popular events at Fort Union for over 20 years, Living History draws people from around the state to the site and serves as the fort’s last major event of the summer season. Re-enactors portraying muzzleloaders, buckskinners, fur traders and other tradesmen will be spending the weekend at the site, living and working as they would have during the period, and giving visitors a glimpse of what life was like during the fur trade.
“We’ll have people doing living demonstrations,” Sanden said. “There will be blacksmithing going on, people doing knitting and weaving of wool, making yarn, cabinet making being done. Just a lot of different hands-on crafts being made. And it’s just a good time to sit and talk to the re-enactors, and learn from them about what they’re doing. I think that makes it a really fun event.”
Living History Weekend runs Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sep. 2, and Sanden said most of the events will happen throughout the day on Saturday. Visitors will be able to experience the ever-popular black powder shooting demonstrations and observe tradesmen working in the blacksmith and carpenter shops, and perhaps even learn how to cook food on a period stove. Fort Union’s final Kidz Kraft Saturday is also during Living History, teaching children about animal tracks and how to identify them, as well as give them a chance to explore the site in search of animal prints.
Saturday wraps up with the Last Bell tours, beginning after the last bell has rung, closing Fort Union for the night. Beginning around 8 p.m., visitors will be led through a series of vignettes related to a historic event at the site. The tours are family-friendly, and will begin in the parking lot closest to the fort. Departing every 15 minutes, groups of 20 to 25 people will take part in the tour, with candlelight and lantern being the only illumination.
“Lit by only candlelight, we take visitors through all the different stations to hear stories of Fort Union’s historic past.” Sanden explained. “It’s a really fun time at the site. People often remark they feel like they’re stepping back in time, because they’re standing in the dark, they’re watching this historical tableau play, lit by nothing but candlelight and fireplace.”
Sanden added that this year’s tours will focus on John James Audubon’s time at the fort during the 1840s. Audubon was a naturalist and artist, famous for publishing Birds of America. While the majority of presentations will happen on Saturday, re-enactors will be at the site Sunday and Monday to provide demonstrations and share stories and history with visitors.