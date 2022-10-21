Pierre WSC

Pierre with the class that received laptops

 Williston State College

Two former international Williston State College basketball players are making an impact in their home countries, one megabyte at a time. Pierre NKADA, a native of Cameroon, and Clevon Dunbar, a native of Trinidad, with the help of WSC faculty, IT department and many others, helped to deliver much needed laptop computers to schools in their native countries.

Pierre approached Lance Olson, former Math & Sciences Department Chair, regarding what WSC does with its E-waste. This conversation turned into a bigger conversation of seeing what can be done through the North Dakota University System to clear the computers, and with the help of WSC, to donate the computers.



