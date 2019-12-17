The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted 5-0 Tuesday, Dec. 17, to offer an interim superintendent position to Beth Zeitz, the former superintendent of Parshall School District No. 3.
The board interviewed three candidates for the position — Zietz, Paul Stremick and Robert Smith, who is a principal for District 8 — on Friday. At a special meeting on Tuesday, the board briefly went over the procedure they used and determined Zeitz scored the highest.
Zietz, if she accepts the position, will take over for Rob Turner, who was the superintendent from 2014 until Dec. 11.
One point of discussion was the fact that Zietz had expressed a preference for an 18-month contract, since she currently lives in Minnesota and would have to move to Williston.
Curt Sullivan, board vice president, moved to offer Zietz the interim position, which would last through the end of the school year.
“If we put out there an interim position, it should be an interim position,” he said.
But, he added, she would be able to apply for the permanent position when the board posts it.