Fishermen and people willing to lend their boats for a good cause are being asked to volunteer by the New Town Police Department.

Students in 3rd and 4th grade who completed the D.A.R.E. and Hooked on Fishing Not Drugs programs are being rewarded with a day out fishing by the Department, and they need help.

If you want to help give these kids a day to remember and sign up to be a fishing guide or event volunteer, please contact Chief of Police, Jackie Halonen at 701-627-5222 ext. 3.



