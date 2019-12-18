So far: In October, a group of residents in Williams County Public School District No. 8 started a petition to recall two school board members: board President Penny Soiseth and Vice President Curt Sullivan. The group submitted the petition to the district in early November and a special election was set for Feb. 25, the same day as a vote on a $28 million bond the district would use to build a new elementary school.
What's new: On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Chris Jundt, the chairman of the group that started the recall petition, filed his paperwork to be on the February ballot. Late last month, Jundt and Sarah Williams, another District 8 resident who has been critical of the current board, announced they would run for the two seats. Soiseth and Sullivan are automatically placed on the ballot.
What's next: Prospective candidates have until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 to file the paperwork to be on the ballot for the recall election. In order to be on the ballot, prospective candidates must complete and file an affidavit of candidacy and a statement of interests. Both forms are available online at www.district8nd.com/o/district-8/page/upcoming-elections. The top two vote getters will win seats on the board.