It's not surprising that Williston High School's theater department is putting on a musical, the actor's motto has always been that the show must go on.
But this is 2020, and there's a pandemic on, so it wasn't quite that simple. Early on in the year, auditions had to be delayed, and then Eric Rooke, band director at WHS and the director, got sick and had to hold auditions remotely.
"It's been crazy," Rooke told the Williston Herald.
There have been quarantines and delays, and, most importantly, this isn't going to be a regular show. The WHS production of "High School Musical 2" opens on Thursday, Nov. 19, and will be streamed as a way to protect both the audience and the performers.
Picking the correct show took some effort. The plan for this year had been to put on "The Little Mermaid" but in the midst of a pandemic that wouldn't work. "High School Musical 2," on the other hand, has a more limited cast and the score is recorded.
Normally there would be an orchestra, but there wasn't enough space in the pit for social distancing.
"We're doing everything we can to keep our kids safe while still doing theater," Rooke said.
The show follows the continuing adventures of the main characters from Disney's original hit, "High School Musical," which the school performed in 2018. But like so much, this year is different. The show will be online instead of in person.
Because of the licensing, the performances won't be live-streamed, instead they are recorded and then streamed. That's a good thing, because it means technical problems won't interrupt the stream, but it also means the cast had to be ready sooner than normal.
That's be a lot of work, but the students always put a lot of effort and energy into the shows, Rooke said. They're working hard for a reason.
"It's totally worth it because we get a chance to do theater and that's a big deal," he said.