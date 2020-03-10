As of Monday, March 9, the Fall 2020 schedule is now available online at willistonstate.edu/schedules.
Current students are encouraged to meet with their advisors to determine appropriate classes.
High school students are also encouraged to visit with their counselor to learn when WSC representatives will be at their school.
Five registration days are scheduled to assist future students after they make their initial application for admission to WSC. Students can visit campus, meet with an academic advisor, select and enroll in fall classes, obtain their student ID, receive financial aid assistance, and apply for and tour campus housing.
The following registration days are scheduled before the Fall 2020 semester begins:
Thursday, June 4 & June 18
Thursday, July 9 & July 23
Thursday, August 6
Students can pre-register at willistonstate.edu/registration.