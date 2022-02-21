The Williston State College Nursing Program is now accepting applications for the Fall 2022 PN & RN Program now through March 5, 2022.
The WSC Nursing program prepares students to work as licensed practical nurses (LPN) under the supervision of a registered nurse, physician, or dentist. LPNs perform acts utilizing specialized knowledge, skills, and abilities for people in a variety of settings.
The Practical Nursing Program, or PN, takes on average eleven months to complete. Upon completion of the Licensed Practical Nurse program, or LPN, then one can go onto a 9-month program to complete the program and become a Registered Nurse, or RN.
“A career in nursing is one of the most trusted professions. It is in high demand, with endless possibilities, such as flexible schedules & earning potential. The rewarding part of being a nurse is that you’re helping people. They may not remember your name, but they will remember if you are kind & compassionate and how you made them feel. WSC’s nursing program produces dedicated, qualified nurses to meet the demands for nurses in this region, “said Gail Raasakka, WSC Nursing Program Director.
Employment is found in hospitals, nursing homes, health centers, and clinics, as well as in a variety of other settings.
You can visit the Williston State College Nursing page at: