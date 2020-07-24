“Better together” is a phrase proponents of a school district reorganization have used repeatedly, but it’s clear not everyone agrees.
A public meeting Wednesday illustrated the divide on the proposed reorganization of Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 between those who think it would benefit everyone and those who think only District 1 would benefit.
The meeting Wednesday, and another on Thursday, were an opportunity for the public to hear and ask questions about the reorganization plan. The boards plan to vote on a final plan in early August. From there, it will go through a public hearing on the county level and on the state level before going out for a vote.
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, both Chris Jundt, board president for District 8 and Thomas Kalil, board president for District 1, spoke about why they were pursuing the reorganization.
“From my personal perspective it’s very clear: the status quo has not been working,” Jundt said. “The study that was commissioned by the Williams County Commission I think very clearly backs up that statement as well. District 8 looks very different today than it did in 1950, when there were a number of schools that were scattered across the roughly 1,100 square miles that are in our district. I don’t believe we are a rural school district anymore. Definitely a majority of our students are in city limits or in very close proximity to the city of Williston. I believe the constituents in both districts have been looking forward to this day whereby the two school districts serving Williston become one district and one community. I think the constituents in both districts support that. I firmly believe the reorganization is in the best interest of the students in our district.”
Kalil said he thought the reorganization was a chance to address old issues for good.
“My friends, we’re here tonight to talk about something that we’ve talked about in our community for 70 years,” he said. “Since that time we’ve talked about the problems of District 1 and District 8 in our cafes, in our churches, around the drip coffee machine in our grain elevators, and we’ve never been able to come to a solution. Today, as we continue to see our community expand and the city limits of Williston push farther and farther into what was thought the country and what was thought would always be the country, we see that now is the time for us to come together and unite and do something for all our students. And show our community that actually we are one community and we’re all focused on doing the right thing for our students together.”
Putting off the problem any longer doesn’t make sense, he argued.
“Our problems become much more difficult each passing year,” he said. “We can’t get bonds passed. Our schools are overcrowded. Together we can do something about that. You’re going to see in the presentation tonight how we can do that. The days of our being two separate districts, one servicing the city, one servicing the country, those are over. We are two districts servicing one city. And we need to be united. We’re going to do that and we’re going to move forward in the best interests of our children. As we sit here tonight, we know there are many people in our community who are concerned about this plan. There are people in our community who will always oppose this plan. But we’re not afraid to try something new, we’re not afraid to move forward together.”
Monica Weber, a parent from District 8, said she’s been involved with the district as a parent for years and supports it staying independent. She has been involved with the Yes Committee that supported past bond referendums and criticized some members of the District 8 board and District 1 in general.
“They (District 1) actually put us in a predicament where they forced our high schoolers out of their school district for this coming year to get into this position,” Weber said of the reorganization. “Unfortunately, Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams helped them do that because they got on our board and they’re trying to dissolve our school district.”
At that point, Jundt broke in.
“OK, I’m going to stop you right there,” Jundt said. “We’re not going take attacks against board members”
Weber continued to speak, and Kalil interrupted her.
“You do not have the floor,” he said.
“How do I not have the floor?” Weber asked.
Jundt told Weber that she needed to talk about the reorganization and wasn’t allowed to attack board members.
“If you have questions or comments as it relates to the reorganization, we’re happy to take them,” Jundt said. “Attacks on any of the board members, the staff, anything like that is not acceptable at this meeting.”
Weber spoke a bit longer before leaving the meeting. On her way out, she said, “District 8 is an amazing school district and it does not deserve what is happening to it right now.”
Bob Horab, a District 8 resident, asked the board about its financial predictions. As part of the reorganization plan, the districts created a proposed tax structure. That would see current District 1 residents pay about 115 mills in property tax while current District 8 residents would pay 95 mills.
Horab said if the goal of reorganizing was to build new schools, he wanted to have an idea how much those buildings might cost.
“If we’re going to the extreme of working on those numbers, I’d like to see some of those numbers reflect the reorganization plan,” he said.
Jundt said the board wasn’t proposing any new schools as part of the reorganization plan, so those numbers weren’t available. One piece of information Horab asked about, a proposed budget, is being worked on now and should be finished soon, Jundt said.
Horab asked about creating best-case and worst-case scenarios so voters could have an idea of what might happen.
Heather Wheeler, board vice president for District 1, pointed out that if the reorganization passes, the board of the new district will have to handle building new buildings.
“We will not be the one to make those decisions and it would not be responsible of us to form any of those decisions about a school they will have to build,” she said.
Kalil said he thought the fact taxable valuation would double, further spreading the cost of building schools, might make passing a bond easier. Something has to be tried, though.
“The results speak for themselves,” Kalil said. “We can’t build alone. We don’t know if we can build together, but we know we can’t build alone. So let’s not be stuck with our failures of the past and move forward together and try to do something good together.”
The two districts expect to take a final vote on a reorganization plan before Aug. 12, when they hope to turn it into the Williams County Superintendent of Schools.