An event to promote a yes vote on a proposed school district reorganization is set for Thursday, Oct. 29 at Harmon Park.
The group One Community, One District is hosting a Halloween-themed walk from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harmon Park. The walk is to support the reorganization vote scheduled for Dec. 8. Voters from Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8.
The event will feature a chance for families to walk together in one lap or more of the park. There will also be grab bags available with a window decal, information about the reorganization and candy for the kids. Contactless pickup will be available as will a drive-up option for people who want to stay in their cars.