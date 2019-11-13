Equinor’s STEM Education Fellowship is now seeking high-energy teachers who want to pursue STEM-related professional development, including extant courses or self-designed study, to benefit science, technology, engineering and math education in the region.
Successful applicants will be a K-12 educator providing instruction involving one of the four STEM areas, with a desire to continue their career in Williams, McKenzie and Mountrail counties.
Applicants may anticipate funding between $5,000 and $7,000, but are eligible to apply for fellowships of up to $15,000 for the 12-month period.
The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 15.
For an application, as well as a complete list of requirements and obligations, visit online at https://www.nwndcommunityfoundation.org/equinor-stem-fellowship.