Sphero Robotics, game development, and transformative engineering experiences all got a boost in the Bakken, with a $34,000 grant from Equinor to three area teachers.
Equinor awarded STEM fellow grants to three educators in the Oil Patch, to help them with training for ongoing STEM efforts.
Lesley Allan, with Lewis and Clark Elementary in Williston, is working to train teachers across the district in Sphero robotics, while Alexandria Brummond, with Alexander Public School, is planning to train in Project Lead the Way, which brings transformative learning experiences to students on engineering principles.
James Skinner, with Williston High School, meanwhile, is attending a game development conference, with plans to strengthen the district’s technology curriculum for students interested in careers in technology-related fields.
“We are excited to help local educators turn their visions into a reality through our STEM Fellowship funding,” said Linda Pitman, Williston Basin Regional Manager. “Meeting each candidate gave me the opportunity to see the passion they have for personal development and for helping students in our community grow. STEM is a part of our daily lives; and society cannot progress towards advancements without in science, technology, engineering and math.”
Equinor, formerly Statoil, is an international energy company present in more than 30 companies worldwide. It has been in the Bakken since 2011, where it employs more than 100 people.
The company has taken an active role in supporting communities in the Oil Patch, providing funds for a variety of programs and organizations, including recent grants to area emergency management directors.
Its next round of STEM Fellowship grants will open for applications later this year.