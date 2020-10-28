In addition to the funding for elementary STEM training, another teacher, Kristina Hildebrandt, also received a fellowship.
Hildebrandt, who teaches at Lewis and Clark Elementary, received $8,700 to benefit a five-person team of educators to gain additional teaching credentials through the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
The grants bring the total for fellowships this year to more than $20,000.
“Equinor has long believed in the power of education and its impact on the future of workforce in the Bakken,” remarked Linda Pitman, Williston Basin Regional Manager of Equinor. “Through our STEM Education Fellowship Program, we are able to get resources directly in the hands of educators to create self-designed learning experiences to elevate their learning communities.”
Ward Koeser, president of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation board, thanked Equinor for their continued support.
“Equinor is a great partner of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, and they have utilized their resources to catalyze positive change in northwest North Dakota’s educational system,” Koeser said. “We are excited to see Equinor continue to grow their impact.”
More information on Equinor and the Northwest North Dakota Community can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.