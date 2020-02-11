Williston State College reported 1,189 registered students for the Spring 2020 semester according to census totals released Tuesday, February 11.
Released four weeks after the first day of a new semester, census totals provide a snapshot of enrollment for the Spring 2020 semester.
Spring 2020 numbers represent WSC’s second highest reported enrollment between fall and spring with just a slight dip from Spring 2019 in headcount and full-time equivalent, a calculation that shows how many students would attend if all were full-time.
While headcount is down 34 students from Spring 2019, FTE numbers held steady with last year’s totals. In addition, the most recent census numbers continue to point to overall growth for WSC over the past five years.
“WSC’s spring enrollment patterns reflect a robust job market in the northwest part of the state, especially in the energy sector,” explained Dr. John Miller, WSC President. “We have increasing numbers of high school graduates and non-traditional students choosing to postpone college and enter the workforce. The choice to defer college while working gives WSC an opportunity to engage these prospective students in different and non-traditional roles of learning and earning.”
Of this spring’s enrollees, 833 students are from North Dakota while 222 are from Montana. The remaining 134 come from several other states, Canada, and other countries.