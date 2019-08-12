For the fourth year, Tioga was the host to a camp designed to teach kids all about drones.
The two-day camp was also a chance for a company with business in Tioga to support the area’s science and technology education. Enel Green Power, which runs the Lindahl Wind Farm in the area donated $16,500 to Tioga Public School District No. 15.
The money is going to pay for the purchase of 10 drones, the “Girls Who Make” hands-on project curriculum and a BN20 desktop media printer/cutter.
Sarah Klug, a science teacher at Tioga High School, said the company has long supported science, technology, engineering and math education.
“We’ve had a really good relationship with Enel,” she said.
Scott Lashmit, the drone program manager for Enel, was on hand for the donation. Lashmit was once a high school teacher, so STEM education is near and dear to his heart.
“It brings me back to the old days,” he said.