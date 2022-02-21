District 7 Educators gathered in the Williston High School Auditorium on Friday the 18th for one of their Teacher Inservices. The theme of which was “Professional Development” and it included a presentation by Katie Shannon regarding Mental Health.
Included in the presentation were statistics stating that, “61% of teachers said their jobs were always or often stressful — more than double the rate of non-teaching working adults. 58% said they had poor mental health due to stress levels.”
Katie went on to mention contributing factors to this such as “Systemic Stressors” which would include being short staffed, layering new initiatives on top of old procedures, and a sense of being overwhelmed by the current state of things. Another common experience cited in the presentation was “Cumulative Stress” which is something that those who consistently work in chronically stressful situations can experience.
For these reasons, the main message behind the presentation was the importance of self-regulation, and self-care.
Assistant Principal Mark Hannig commented, “As a district, we’re trying to come together and do the best that we can.” He went on to state that it is important to remind teachers to take care of themselves. To step back, take a breath, and self-regulate their stress.
Suggestions were made as to how this can be achieved. Methods such as developing a sleep routine, setting reminders to eat and drink at the appropriate times, yoga, meditation, exercise, and so much more.