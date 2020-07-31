The Department of Teacher Education at Dickinson State University is being renamed to the School of Education in recognition of its importance to the school.
The newly renamed School of Education will facilitate the teacher preparation programs in addition to graduate programs.
“The recognition of Teacher Education as an individual school furthers the mission of Dickinson State University, which allows us to continue serving the community and providing quality teachers to schools throughout North Dakota, not just through our traditional undergraduate programs, but also through our graduate programs (Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Arts in Teaching — Athletic Educational Leadership) and our new associates programs in both elementary and secondary education. This is an exciting milestone,” said School of Education faculty member Deborah Secord.
Education programs at Dickinson State University have long been devoted to assisting prospective teachers develop the critical thinking skills, patience and caring common to all successful educators.
“Dickinson State was founded in 1918 as Dickinson Normal School to train educators, so teacher education has always been at the core of our mission,” said DSU President Steve Easton. “We are excited to be entering this new phase with the School of Education.”
The School of Education will be led by newly hired chair, Joan Oigawa Aus, who will begin her position as chair of the School of Education and director of Graduate Programs Aug. 1.
“Dr. Aus comes to Dickinson State University from a successful position in which she oversaw over 700 undergraduate elementary education majors,” said Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at DSU. “We are excited to have the opportunity to offer her a leadership role at DSU. She will bring valuable experience and tested leadership skills.”
Aus received her Ed. D. in Teaching and Learning from the University of North Dakota and her Master of Education from South Dakota State University.
“Dickinson State University is well-known regionally and nationally for its quality undergraduate and graduate teacher preparation programs and is the primary teacher education program for K-12 teachers in the western part of North Dakota, so it’s fitting that the Department of Teacher Education be changed to the School of Education. DSU will continue its tradition of excellence with its implementation of DSU Live and Hybrid-Flex instruction for all students in the fall,” said Aus.
Articulation Agreement signed with Williston State College
In addition to being named the School of Education, an articulation agreement between Dickinson State University and Williston State College was recently signed that will allow students to complete an elementary education degree from DSU while remaining in Williston.
“WSC is excited to expand our partnership with DSU. The addition of an articulation agreement in elementary education for our students allows WSC students to have a smooth transition to DSU to complete their degree,” said Kim Wray, vice president for Academic Affairs at WSC. “We are excited to begin marketing this 2 + 2 program to our students interested in completing a degree in elementary education.”
Previously, if students sought to earn an elementary education degree from DSU, they would need to leave Williston to study in the Dickinson area.
“This partnership is an extension of Dickinson State’s dual mission designation. We are providing training where, when and how students want it delivered,” said Dragseth. “Our region needs K-8 teachers, and this is another example of two North Dakota University System campuses working together to resolve a pressing need.”