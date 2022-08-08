Doris Marcoux
Doris Marcoux was born July 23, 1901 in Lakota, ND to Archil and Josephine (Turcotte) Marcoux. Both of her parents were born in Quebec, Canada. In 1904, the family traveled by immigrant car to Tioga where her father homesteaded. She attended schools there and lived in the Tioga area for many years. Doris taught school in several different states. She lived through hard times and worked very hard. Doris was a very intelligent and well-read lady. She spent a lot of time in the library reading. She was thoughtful, kind, and caring. People were very important to her, especially the young people working to make a difference in their communities.

As she got older, she wondered what she should do with her possessions. She decided she would like to help young people get an education as she knew how very import that was. After serious consideration, she made the decision to establish the Doris Marcoux Educational Trust through her Will and the Trust was created upon her death on March 27, 1995. Students attending Williston State College (UNDWilliston at the time) were to be the benefactors of the Trust, especially those going into the field of education.



