Doris Marcoux was born July 23, 1901 in Lakota, ND to Archil and Josephine (Turcotte) Marcoux. Both of her parents were born in Quebec, Canada. In 1904, the family traveled by immigrant car to Tioga where her father homesteaded. She attended schools there and lived in the Tioga area for many years. Doris taught school in several different states. She lived through hard times and worked very hard. Doris was a very intelligent and well-read lady. She spent a lot of time in the library reading. She was thoughtful, kind, and caring. People were very important to her, especially the young people working to make a difference in their communities.
As she got older, she wondered what she should do with her possessions. She decided she would like to help young people get an education as she knew how very import that was. After serious consideration, she made the decision to establish the Doris Marcoux Educational Trust through her Will and the Trust was created upon her death on March 27, 1995. Students attending Williston State College (UNDWilliston at the time) were to be the benefactors of the Trust, especially those going into the field of education.
First State Bank & Trust in Williston, North Dakota, is the Trustee of the Trust. An Advisory Committee serves to review applications and select the recipients. The primary purpose of the Scholarship funds is for expenses related to attending college at Williston State College, including fees, room and board, tuition, books and supplies of the student. Funds are paid directly to the College.
The secondary purpose of the Scholarship funds is to provide tuition assistance to Williston State College alumni wishing to continue their education at another College after successfully completing at least one year at Williston State College.
Applications for the Doris Marcoux Education Scholarship are available at First State Bank & Trust and are currently being accepted for the Fall Semester. December 1st is the deadline for the Spring Semester, and April 1st for the Summer Semester. To apply, contact First State Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 1827, Williston, ND 58802-1827, or call the Trust Department at (701) 577-9618, or visit the website https://www.fsbtnd.bank. All students who are planning to attend Williston State College, or who are continuing their education at another institution after successfully completing at least one year at Williston State College can apply.
Mail completed applications to: First State Bank & Trust, ATTN: Trust Department, P.O. Box 1827, Williston, ND 58802. Preference will be given to students entering the field of education.