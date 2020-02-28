For the second time in as many days, a special meeting of the Williams County Public School District No. 8 board turned tense Friday, Feb. 28.
Friday's meeting, held at noon, was supposed to cover a few minor agenda items. At the start of the meeting, however, board member Myles Fisher objected.
"Any one of these agenda items could be addressed at any time next week," Fisher told board President Penny Soiseth.
Soiseth, along with Curtis Sullivan, who was vice president of the board until he resigned that office on Thursday, were defeated in a recall election Tuesday. Two challengers, Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams, won the seats.
The board is set to canvass the votes Monday, March 2, after which Jundt and Williams will join the board.
Soiseth said she noted Fisher's objection. She tabled approval of the minutes from previous, saying that wasn't urgent.
One item the board did discuss was the process of the district's search for a superintendent. In December, former superintendent Rob Turner left and the board hired Beth Zeitz as interim superintendent. The board has also hired consulting firm Ray and Associates to search for a permanent superintendent.
Soiseth and district Business Manager Sherri Heser said the consultant had reached out to them about the future of the search given the results of Tuesday's election.
"They need to let the people who have applied know what your wishes are," Soiseth told the board.
Fisher and board members Kyle Renner and Dawn Hollingsworth agreed to speak with Ray and Associates at the board's next regular meeting, which is set for March 9.
A point of contention came when the board was tasked with electing a vice president. Sullivan, who will remain on the board until Monday's meeting, resigned that office on Thursday.
Heser told board members having a vice president is important for continuity for issues like payroll and bill paying.
Fisher nominated Renner, saying he was the most qualified person for the role.
Hollingsworth questioned that.
"What makes you feel he's the most qualified?" she asked.
"If there is going to be a vice president elected today, he is the best choice," Fisher replied.
"Does he understand the inner workings of the district?" Hollingsworth asked.
"Kyle can certainly do the job as well as anyone," Fisher said.
Fisher and Renner voted for Renner as vice president, while Hollingsworth, Soiseth and Sullivan voted no.
Sullivan nominated Hollingsworth. Fisher and Renner voted no, while Sullivan, Soiseth and Hollingsworth voted yes.
Fisher was at the center of a disagreement at a special meeting Thursday. In that case, he questioned why the board was appointing a signatory for the closing of the district's purchase of 20 acres of land adjacent to Missouri Ridge.
The closing had been set for Friday. The board voted 4-1 to authorize Hollingsworth to sign the paperwork, a move that Jundt and Williams both criticized.
The closing ended up being postponed and a new date has not been set.