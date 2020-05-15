After years of simmering conflict, months of discussion and multiple special school board meetings in the span of three days, Williams County Public School District No. 8 students will likely be able to stay enrolled at Williston High School.
The Williston Public School District No. 1 board voted 3-2 at a special meeting Friday, May 15, to allow high school students who live in District 8 to enroll in WHS for the 2020-21 school year — with some conditions. The board OK'd only one year of enrollment, and required meetings between both boards starting after next week.
The boards will also have to work together on a plan for possibly expanding WHS and the future direction of the districts. District 8 students wouldn't be allowed to enroll for the following year unless the boards came to a joint agreement.
Friday's meeting followed a special meeting Thursday evening by the District 8 board that included a decision to temporarily suspend joint meetings with District 1.
District 8 board members expressed frustration that there still was no agreement about where District 8 high schoolers would go next year. Because District 8 doesn't offer high school, its students attend one of the other nearby high schools.
The vast majority — more than 200 this year — attend WHS. In the fall, the District 1 board voted to no longer accept out-of-district students because of overcrowding.
During Thursday's meeting, Chris Jundt, District 8 board vice president, moved to suspend discussions with District 1 until the District 8 board had made a decision about its plans for the future of the district. The board has a work session scheduled Monday with a consultant who is looking at the financial aspect of dissolution and reorganization.
Jundt said he still wanted to work with the District 1 board but criticized Joanna Baltes, the president of the District 1 board. He said it seemed clear to him that until there was a plan to pay for an expansion to WHS, District 1 wouldn't accept District 8 students again.
He said he thought that it was a minority position from the board and credited three of the board members — Heather Wheeler, Cory Swint and Sara Kasmer — for being supportive of re-enrolling District 8 students sooner.
"This is not a business transaction," Jundt said.
Dawn Hollingsworth, District 8 board president, also praised Kasmer, Swint and Wheeler.
"They are standing up for the students," she said.
Board member Sarah Williams thanked the District 1 board for approving summer school enrollment for District 8 students, but said she didn't know what else the District 8 board could do to show it was serious about collaborating with District 1.
"Again, I feel like the past is holding us back from the future," she said.
On Friday, District 1 board member Wheeler said she was surprised and upset by the comments from the District 8 board members. She said implying a member of a different school board didn't care about students went too far.
She also said she thought the boards had been making progress and hoped meetings would continue.
"That (suspending joint meetings) is their right, however it is morally irresponsible to hold the high school students hostage because they don't like the district leadership," she said.
Swint, who made the motion in the fall to close WHS to out-of-district students because of overcrowding, said earlier this week he thinks the situation has changed. He said it was important to move ahead by taking the first step to keep District 8 students at the high school.
"We're not going to get anywhere if we keep pushing each other back and forth," he said. "This is about our kids."
Kasmer, who along with Swint, called Friday's special board meeting, said her early calculation of enrollment at WHS for next year put the number at about 1,285. That's more than the 1,200 the school was built to accommodate, but about 100 fewer students than were enrolled at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
She said that fact, along with the economic troubles the area's oil and gas industry faces right now, meant enrollment might be down even further next year.
"I believe that the board is going to work with us," she said.
Baltes however, questioned why the board needed to decide the issue Friday. She asked why they weren't waiting until after Monday, when the District 8 board will hear about the financial impact of dissolution or reorganization, or until the District 1 budget meeting set for June 15.
"I just don't understand what the rush is when we're taking a financial risk," she said.
She said she was also surprised by the comments from the District 8 board at Thursday's meeting.
"I was a little taken aback by the District 8 board meeting as well," Baltes said. "I thought we were moving toward having some good discussions."
Thomas Kalil, District 1 board vice president, said he thought both boards were mostly in agreement and had been working well together. But, he said, he didn't think the board members had all the information they needed to make a good decision.
"I just think it would be prudent to wait a week," he said.
Swint, though, said he thought both boards needed to have give and take.
"I'm confident and comfortable in making this decision," Swint said. "It's the right decision for Williston and it's the right decision for the students."
Kasmer, Swint and Wheeler voted for allowing District 8 high school students to enroll. Baltes and Kalil voted against it.