Diversity Club debuts Teton Food Pantry at WSC

The Williston State College Diversity Club announced that it is tackling the issue of food insecurity in the school by implementing a food pantry for students.
The Diversity Club works to promotes an accepting environment for all students on the WSC campus, which includes some who may be in need. The Diversity Committee, comprised of faculty and staff, and the students that make up the Diversity Club supported the idea and brought it to life.
“Some of us knew of students who were in need,” said Dr. Kim Weismann, Professor and Diversity Club Advisor. “With COVID creating extra hardships with people being laid off, we saw an increased need for food for students.”
Weismann added that the pantry had been in operation for about four months, and have so far proven successful.
“We are basing it on the honor system,” she added. “We have had a wonderful response from faculty and staff for donations.”
The pantry is for current WSC students and is located outside the office of LeeAnn Clark, Accessibility and Retention Specialist inside the Teton Lounge in Stevens Hall.
Sometimes food insecurity is a temporary issue and sometimes it is symptomatic of bigger issues, Weismann added. The pantry is placed outside of Clark’s office for a reason, she said. Clark is there to talk to students and provide them with support and community resources if necessary.
