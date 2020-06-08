The two school districts that serve Williston are coming up with a timeline for a plan to join together.
The boards for Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 met at a special meeting Monday, June 8, and agreed to keep moving forward with their reorganization discussions. Both agreed to form a committee with two board members and the district superintendent to talk about the major issues they need to agree on to create a plan.
The committee was a suggestion of Paul Lind, a North Dakota educator and former school superintendent who the districts hired as a consultant for the reorganization process.
Sarah Williams, board member for District 8, said she would prefer both boards meet together instead of having a committee. She said she worried about points being misinterpreted or somethign being missed with a committee having to bring issues back to the whole board.
“One of my biggest things is sometimes things get lost in translation,” Williams said.
Joanna Baltes, board president for District 1, warned that the process could get cumbersome if all 10 members of both boards are involved throughout the process.
“It’s easier for (Paul Lind) to deal with a couple of people’s schedules as opposed to coordinating 10 people’s schedules,” Baltes said.
The District 8 board voted 4-1 to use a committee with two board members and the superintendent. The District 1 board voted 5-0 to do the same. The meetings will be available to stream live when they are scheduled.
District 8 board President Dawn Hollingsworth appointed herself, board Vice President Chris Jundt and incoming District 9 superintendent David Goetz to the committee. Baltes appointed herself, District 1 board Vice President Thomas Kalil and superintendent Jeffrey Thake.
There are five major issues the committee will have to address, Baltes said. From there, each board will have to decide what path to take and then vote on it.
One major issue is the division of land. The District 8 board had been considering transdering land to other nearby districts before the reorganization, but state law won’t allow that. Any pending land transfers and annexations are suspended when a reorganization plan starts. Baltes pointed out that if the boards want to reorganize for the start of the 2021-22 school year, they can’t wait for land transfers to go through, as that process takes months.
A reorganization plan can include transfering property to outside districts, however, so the committee will explore that.
The plan also has to address transportation, administration and the facilities each district has. It has to put forth a plan for facilities, as well.
The last piece the committee and the boards will have to address is the structure for a new board. If voters OK the reorganization plan, then the county will call a special election for a new board.
The reorganization plan needs to include the number of board members, term lenghts and how members will be elected.
A time and date for the first committee meeting hasn’t been set.