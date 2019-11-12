Voters in Williams County Public School District No. 8 will have a chance early next year to weigh in on a plan to build a 600-student elementary.
The district’s school board voted 4-1 at its meeting Monday, Nov. 11, to both a special election on Feb. 25 for a proposed $28 million bond. Board member Myles Fisher voted against both motions — one to set the amount of the election and one to set the date.
The money would be used to build a 600-student elementary school. District officials have been discussing the need for a new elementary school for about a year now.
In May, voters rejected an $89 million bond to build two new elementary schools and a high school. Bond votes also failed in June 2015 and February 2016.
The vote to move forward with a bond referendum comes after more than two weeks of regular town-hall meetings where district officials took questions from the public and explained the reasoning behind the vote. It happened exactly one week after the board voted 5-0 to offer Williston Public School District No. 1 $3 million over two years to help with the expansion of Williston High School.
At Monday’s meeting, the board voted 3-2 to continue moving forward with a plan to install two modular buildings and a permanent building at the site of Missouri Ridge. After District 1 voted in September to no longer accept out-of-district students at the high school, the board voted to start offering grades nine through 12.
The plan is to offer high school classes at Missouri Ridge and use modular buildings for elementary and middle school students.
Fisher and board member Kyle Renner voted against having architecture firm EAPC start the design process.
Board President Penny Soiseth, Vice President Curt Sullivan and board member Dawn Hollingsworth all voted yes.
The board also OK’d a meeting on Nov. 21 with Jodi Johnson, the Williams County Superintendent of Schools, to discuss the dissolution, reorganization and property transfer process. Originally board members from District 1 and District 8 were supposed to meet with Johnson on Nov. 21 for that discussion.
After concerns about the ongoing study of school districts that Williams County is holding, that meeting was postponed.
Fisher voted against setting the meeting, arguing that both districts should be there.