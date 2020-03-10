At the first regular meeting of the Williams County Public School District Np. 8 school board after a recall election, the board voted to go through with a land purchase that had raised controversy a few weeks earlier.
The discussion about a purchase of 20 acres adjacent to Missouri Ridge School was a last minute addition to the agenda, and one that brought applause from the audience when the final decision was made.
At the Monday, March 9 meeting, recently elected member Chris Jundt requested the Erickson land contract be added to the agenda. Discussion had been made to use the land to build a new high school for the district, but those plans appear to be on hold, at least for the moment, while the board continues to meet with Williston Public School District No. 1 regarding the future of District 8's high schoolers.
"I question whether this land should be purchased or not, based off the potential use or no use for this land, depending on the findings of the committee here," Jundt told the rest of the board. "Hopefully, I think we can come to some sort of agreement on this one way or another."
Jundt then asked Board President Dawn Hollingsworth on an update on the status of the land deal's closing, which was moved from Feb. 28. Hollingsworth said she had not received any contact since the board's last meeting, but stated that she felt it best for the board to reach out to begin moving forward. Jundt then asked Hollingsworth what the proposed use of land would be if no high school or modular complex were to be built.
"There could be a lot of different options," Hollingsworth replied. "I've heard a lot of different things from different individuals within the district. It could potentially be agricultural land for ag classes, things like that."
Interim superintendent Beth Zeitz added that other potential uses could be for an early childhood center, latchkey program or athletic fields.
"Our school district has an opportunity to purchase land at a reasonable price in an area where rapid growth is expected," Zeitz said. "If you have the opportunity to purchase it at a reasonable price, that is a reasonable thing to do."
"I've been on the fence about this land because I thought 'What happens if we don't do anything with it?'" Board member Kyle Renner added. "But, like Beth has said, we could resell it. I don't think it would be a waste of money."
After a short public discussion, where several audience members expressed their desire to see the board move forward, Renner made a motion to purchase the land, which was seconded by Jundt. The motion was approved 4-0, with board member Myles Fisher absent.
Additionally, the board voted to appoint Jundt as Vice President, replacing Hollingsworth, who took over the presidency from Penny Soiseth.
The District 1 and District 8 boards are set to have a joint meeting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday about keeping District 8 students enrolled at Williston High School.