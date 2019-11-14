Bismarck has eight, Dickinson has five and every tiny Alexander has one, but Williston Public School District No. 1 has never had a district nurse — until now.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the District 1 school board voted unanimously to create a new position, that of district nurse. Board member Heather Wheeler, who helped lead the charge for the new position, spoke about the overwhelming evidence she found showing the district needed a nurse.
"I have wanted us to get a district nurse for some time, and we're now in a position where we can move forward," Wheeler said.
Wheeler found that there are about 100 students districtwide on what's known as a 504 plan. The name refers to a section of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 that requires students with a physical or mental disability to have equal access to education.
Those students have been taken care of by school counselors, who aren't necessarily trained for that.
District superintendent Jeff Thake said a nurse is a far better choice.
"It's so much safer and more secure to have a medical nurse implement that plan," Thake said.
Board Vice President Thomas Kalil, who also serves on the district's personnel committee, supported the new position.
"As Heather set out, the need is there," Kalil said. "We're a huge district. To have no one with a medical degree around is scary.
Wheeler noted that not having a nurse makes District 1 an outlier among districts its size. The plan for now is hire a district nurse and probably have that position based at Williston High School.
Wheeler said eventually, she'd hope to see aides in buildings districtwide with the district nurse overseeing them.
"I'd like to see us get to that point someday," she said.