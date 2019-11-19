Voters in Williams County Public School District No. 8 will have a chance to weigh in on both building a new school and the fate of two school board members on the same day.
A special election for a $28 million bond to build an elementary school is set from Tuesday, Feb. 25. Now, a recall election for two school board members will happen on the same day.
Chris Jundt, a resident of District 8, led a petition drive to recall board President Penny Soiseth and board Vice President Curt Sullivan. The petition was submitted Nov. 4.
The date means potential candidates have a little more than 30 days to file paperwork to be on the ballot. The filing deadline is Dec. 23 and 4 p.m.
A candidate for a school district office must turn in a completed SFN 10172 Statement of Interests and an Affidavit of Candidacy to the School Business Manager by then.
The district will have two polling locations for February's election — the district office at 111 Seventh Ave. W and the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative building at 218 58th St. W. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.