In a 5-0 decision, the Williston Public School District No. 1 school board voted to discontinue automatic enrollment for Williams County Public School District No. 8 students coming into the Williston High School.
The board met in a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26 to vote on a number of topics, but the assembled crowd appeared focus on one specific item on the agenda, that regarding the future of District 8’s students at WHS. Prior to the board’s discussion and vote on the matter, Board President Joanna Baltes opened the floor up to public comment. Community members from both districts, including District 8 board members, spoke on the issue, with one common message: work together.
“I would just urge you to work with District 8 as much as you possibly can, to try and find some common ground for this community to come together and work together for the best thing for our children.” said John Kasmer.
District 8 resident Chris Jundt said he was disappointed with the response from District 8 during that board’s meeting on Sept. 24, and shared a different perspective on the matter, counter to what other District 8 members shared.
“I don’t think there’s any of you guys sitting up there that want to kick out the kids from the high school,” he told the board. “If you had the room to do so, you’d gladly accept them. It’s down to a safety issue up there right now. You guys have to take care of the kids in your guys’ district, not District 8, and unfortunately that’s the situation everybody is in at this point. If they had a solution, now was the time to come up with that solution. I’d urge you to vote and pass to close the enrollment.”
Williston High School was built in 2016 to accommodate 1,200 students, but current enrollment is at 1,315 students, with more than 200 of those coming from District 8. The board spoke repeatedly on the urgency of the situation, with board member Heather Wheeler commenting on the safety risks that students are already faced with in terms of over-crowded hallways and common areas.
While some community members said they would prefer the board vote against ending enrollment and instead continue to work with District 8 to find a resolution, Baltes said she did not feel it was responsible to put the vote off any further.
“We don’t want to spring any decision on any parent, and we want to give parents sufficient time to make arrangements or lobby your board about what you actually want to see for your kids,” she said.
Baltes and other board members said they hoped the vote would spur Dist. 8’s board to action, as it would affect enrollment for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Additionally, the board voted on a resolution regarding a District 8 proposal for high school students. The resolution, written by Baltes, stated that District 1 would continue to work with District 8 on any proposal from District 8 to address the enrollment of students from the district into WHS. The resolution also stated that District 1 would enroll an agreed upon number of students from District 8, but could not guarantee that WHS would be able to increase enrollment if the number of students passed 1,600.
“This should not mean that there’s an end to discussions with District 8 at all,” she said. “I just hope that this creates more of a sense of urgency with timelines, knowing that there’s a lot of parents here who want their kids to come back next fall.”
That resolution passed with a 5-0 vote from the board.