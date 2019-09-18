The board for Williston Public School District No. 1 is unhappy with what members characterize as a lack of urgency from their counterparts in Williams County Public School District No. 8.
At a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, the District 1 board discussed their reaction to a joint meeting between the boards on Monday evening. The boards sat down Monday evening to talk about overcrowding at Williston High School. The school, which opened in 2016, was built to handle 1,200 students. There are currently 1,315 students enrolled at WHS, including more than 200 from District 8.
One option that was discussed was District 8 contributing $12 million to pay for an addition to WHS that would add classroom space for 400 more students.
Thomas Kalil, board vice president, said he was happy the boards had agreed to talk, but he wanted more and thought the public did, as well.
“I think we need to show the public some concrete progress,” he said. “I think we need some clear milestones and we need to be moving toward them.”
Board President Joanna Baltes said she was disappointed that the board members from District 8 didn’t appear to understand how urgent the situation was.
“I know this has been an issue that has been at the forefront of the discussions of many of our board meetings,” she said.
One issue the boards continue to disagree on is whether District 1 can close its high school to District 8 students. Under state law, students who go to districts that don’t offer high school can attend high school in a neighboring district.
Kalil said he believe the law was clear that neighboring districts don’t have to accept outside students if they are overcrowded. The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has agreed with that interpretation, he said.
Kalil said he was disappointed more members of the District 8 board hadn’t taken action.
“They don’t seem to feel the sense of impending urgency that we do,” Kalil said.
The District 1 board plans to meet again Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.