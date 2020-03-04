The Williams County Public School District No. 8 school board plans to talk about reaching a deal with Williston Public School District No. 1 to keep its students attending Williston High School.
The board announced Tuesday evening that it would hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. at Missouri Ridge school to discuss negotiations with District 1. The meeting comes two days after the board certified the results of a recall election that saw two new members win seats.
Those members, Sarah Williams and Chris Jundt, attended a training session Tuesday and Wednesday will be their first board meeting.
In addition to public comment, there are three items on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting:
- The first is a decision on whether to open discussion with District 1 on continued enrollment of District 8 students at Williston High School. A disagreement about the amount District 8 should contribute for their students to attend WHS has stalled negotiations between the districts, and in the fall, the District 1 board voted to no longer allow out-of-district students at the high school, citing overcrowding.
- The second item is a discussion of suspending all efforts to transition to a K-12 district. In October, the District 8 board voted 4-1 to start offering grades nine through 12.
- The third and final item is forming a working committee to explore dissolution, reorganization and property transfer. When Jundt and Williams ran for school board, one of their promises was to explore the dissolution, reorganization and property transfer process to help redraw district lines.